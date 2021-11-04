Firefox 94 on POWER
Firefox 94 is released. I have little interest in the colourizer, but I do like about:unloads and EGL support on Linux for great WebGL justice even on X11 (I don't use the Wayland Wasteland), at least if you have an AMD/ATI card like the WX7100 Raptor sells as a BTO option. There are also various performance improvements and a fun feature where you can use a different Mozilla VPN server for each separate multi-account container, the latter probably being Firefox's most useful capability right now. The LTO-PGO patch is unchanged from Firefox 93 and the .mozconfigs are unchanged from Firefox 90.
