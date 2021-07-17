Firefox 90 on POWER (and a JIT progress report)

Unfortunately, a promising OpenPOWER-specific update for Fx90 bombed. Ordinarily I would have noticed this with my periodic smoke-test builds but I've been trying to continue work on the JavaScript JIT in my not-so-copious spare time (more on that in a moment), so I didn't notice this until I built Fx90 and no TLS connection would work (they all abort with SSL_ERROR_BAD_SERVER ). I discussed this with Dan Horák and the official Fedora build of Firefox seemed to work just fine, including when I did a local fedpkg build. After a few test builds over the last several days I determined the difference was that the Fedora Firefox package is built with --use-system-nss to use the NSS included with Fedora, so it wasn't using whatever was included with Firefox.

Going to the NSS tree I found bug 1566124, an implementation of AES-GCM acceleration for Power ISA. (Interestingly, I tried to write an implementation of it last year for TenFourFox FPR22 but abandoned it since it would be riskier and not much faster with the more limited facilities on 32-bit PowerPC.) This was, to be blunt, poorly tested and Fedora's NSS maintainer indicated he would disable it in the shipping library. Thus, if you use Fedora's included NSS, it works, and if you use the included version in the Firefox tree (based on NSS 3.66), it won't. The fixes are in NSS 3.67, which is part of Firefox 91; they never landed on Fx90.

The two fixes are small (to security/nss/lib/freebl/ppc-gcm-wrap.c and security/nss/lib/freebl/ppc-gcm.s ), so if you're building from source anyway the simplest and highest-performance option is just to include them. (And now that it's working, I do have to tip my hat to the author: the implementation is about 20 times faster.) Alternatively, Fedora 34 builders can still just add --with-system-nss to their .mozconfig as long as you have nspr-devel installed, or a third workaround is to set NSS_DISABLE_PPC_GHASH=1 before starting Firefox, which disables the faulty code at runtime. In Firefox 91 this whole issue should be fixed. I'm glad the patch is done and working, but it never should have been committed in its original state without passing the test suite.

Another issue we have a better workaround for is bug 1713968, which causes errors building JavaScript with gcc . The reason that Fedora wasn't having any problem doing so is its rather voluminous generated .mozconfig that, amongst other things, uses -fpermissive . This is a better workaround than minor hacks to the source, so that is now in the .mozconfig s I'm using. I also did a minor tweak to the PGO-LTO patch so that it applies cleanly. With that, here are my current configurations:

Debug

export CC=/usr/bin/gcc

export CXX=/usr/bin/g++



mk_add_options MOZ_MAKE_FLAGS="-j24" # as you like

ac_add_options --enable-application=browser

ac_add_options --enable-optimize="-Og -mcpu=power9 -fpermissive"

ac_add_options --enable-debug

ac_add_options --enable-linker=bfd



export GN=/home/censored/bin/gn # if you have it

PGO-LTO Optimized

export CC=/usr/bin/gcc

export CXX=/usr/bin/g++



mk_add_options MOZ_MAKE_FLAGS="-j24" # as you like

ac_add_options --enable-application=browser

ac_add_options --enable-optimize="-O3 -mcpu=power9 -fpermissive"

ac_add_options --enable-release

ac_add_options --enable-linker=bfd

ac_add_options --enable-lto=full

ac_add_options MOZ_PGO=1



export GN=/home/censored/bin/gn # if you have it

export RUSTC_OPT_LEVEL=2