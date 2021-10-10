Firefox 93 on POWER
Firefox 93 is out, though because of inopportune scheduling at my workplace I haven't had much time to do much of anything other than $DAYJOB for the past week or so. (Cue Bill Lumbergh.) Chief amongst its features is AVIF image support (from the AV1 codec), additional PDF forms support, blocking HTTP downloads from HTTPS sites, new DOM/CSS/HTML support (including datetime-local), and most controversially Firefox Suggest, which I personally disabled since it gets in the way. I appreciate Mozilla trying to diversify its income streams, but I'd rather we could just donate directly to the browser's development rather than generally to Mozilla.
At any rate, a slight tweak was required to the LTO-PGO patch but otherwise the browser runs and functions normally using the same .mozconfigs from Firefox 90. Once I get through the next couple weeks hopefully I'll have more free time for JIT work, but you can still help.
