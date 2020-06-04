Firefox 77 on POWER
There are no OpenPOWER-specific changes in Fx77, though a few compilation issues were fixed expeditiously through Dan Horák's testing just in time for the Fx78 beta. Daniel Kolesa reported an issue with system NSS 3.52 and WebRTC, but I have not heard if this is still a problem (at least on the v2 ABI), and I always build using in-tree NSS myself which seems to be fine. This morning Daniel Pocock sent me a basic query of 64-bit Power ISA bugs yet to be fixed in Firefox; I suspect some are dupes (I closed one just this morning which I know I fixed myself already), and many are endian-specific, but we should try whittling down that list (and, as usual, LTO and PGO still need to be investigated further). I'm still using the same .mozconfigs from Firefox 67.
In a minor moment of self-promotion, I'm also shamelessly reminding readers that Fx77 comes out parallel with TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 23, relevant to Talospace readers because I made some fixes to its Content Security Policy support to properly support the web-based OpenBMC with System Package 2.00. Although the serial console-LAN redirector has some stuttery keystrokes, I think this is a timing problem rather than a feature deficiency, and everything else generally works. Connecting over ssh or serial port is naturally always an option, but I have to agree the web OpenBMC is a lot nicer and some tasks are certainly easier that way. If you're a long-term PowerPC dweeb like me and you want to use your beloved Power Mac to manage your brand-spanking-new Talos II or Blackbird, now you can.
