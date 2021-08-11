Firefox 91 on POWER fur the fowk
Firefox 91 is out. Yes, it further improves cookie isolation and cleanup, has faster paint scheduling (noticeably, in some cases), and new JavaScript and DOM support. But for my money, the biggest news is the Scots support: aye, laddie, noo ye kin stravaig the wab lik Robert Burns did. We've waited tae lang fur this.
Anyway, Firefox 91 builds oot o the kist oa, er, Firefox 91 builds out of the box on OpenPOWER using the same .mozconfigs for Firefox 90; I made a wee change to the PGO-LTO patch since I messed up the diff the last time and didn't notice. The crypto issues in Fx90 are fixed in this release.
Meanwhile, the OpenPOWER JIT is now passing all but a handful of the basic tests in Baseline Interpreter mode, and some amount of Wasm, though this isn't nearly as far along. Ye kin hulp.
