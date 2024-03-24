Skip to main content
Posted by
ClassicHasClass
on
March 24, 2024
Firefox 124 on POWER
Firefox 124 is out
, featuring
additional platform improvements
and some other updates not highly relevant to us. This release needs an updated
PGO-LTO patch
and
the
.mozconfig
s from Firefox 122
.
