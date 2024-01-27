Firefox 122 on POWER

Right now during our relocation I'm not always in the same ZIP code as my T2, but we've still got to keep it up to date. To that end Firefox 122 is out with some UI improvements and new Web platform support

A number of changes have occurred between Fx121 and Fx122 which improve our situation in OpenPOWER world, most notably being we no longer need to drag our WebRTC build changes around (and/or you can remove --disable-webrtc in your .mozconfig ). However, on Fedora I needed to add ac_add_options --with-libclang-path=/usr/lib64 to my .mozconfig s (or ./mach build would fail during configuration because Rust bindgen could not find libclang.so ), and I also needed to effectively fix bug 1865993 to get PGO builds to work again on Python 3.12, which Fedora 39 ships with. You may not need to do either of these things depending on your distro. There are separate weird glitches due to certain other components being deprecated in Python 3.12 that do not otherwise affect the build.

To that end, here is the updated PGO-LTO patch I'm using, as well as the current .mozconfig s:

Optimized

export CC=/usr/bin/gcc export CXX=/usr/bin/g++ mk_add_options MOZ_MAKE_FLAGS="-j24" # or as you like ac_add_options --enable-application=browser ac_add_options --enable-optimize="-O3 -mcpu=power9 -fpermissive" ac_add_options --enable-release ac_add_options --enable-linker=bfd ac_add_options --enable-lto=full ac_add_options --without-wasm-sandboxed-libraries ac_add_options --with-libclang-path=/usr/lib64 ac_add_options MOZ_PGO=1 export GN=/home/censored/bin/gn # if you haz export RUSTC_OPT_LEVEL=2

Debug

export CC=/usr/bin/gcc export CXX=/usr/bin/g++ mk_add_options MOZ_MAKE_FLAGS="-j24" # or as you like ac_add_options --enable-application=browser ac_add_options --enable-optimize="-Og -mcpu=power9 -fpermissive -DXXH_NO_INLINE_HINTS=1" ac_add_options --enable-debug ac_add_options --enable-linker=bfd ac_add_options --without-wasm-sandboxed-libraries ac_add_options --with-libclang-path=/usr/lib64 export GN=/home/censored/bin/gn # if you haz