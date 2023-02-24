Firefox 110 on POWER
Firefox 110 is out, with graphics performance improvements like GPU-accelerated 2D canvas and faster WebGL, and the usual under the hood updates. The record's still broken and bug 1775202 still is too, so you'll either need this patch — but this time without the line containing desktop_capture/desktop_capture_gn, since that's gone in the latest WebRTC update — or put --disable-webrtc in your .mozconfig if you don't need WebRTC at all. I also had to put #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wnonnull" into js/src/irregexp/imported/regexp-parser.cc for optimized builds to complete on this Fedora 37 system and I suspect this is a gcc bug; you may not need it if you're not using gcc 12.2.1 or build with clang. Finally, I trimmed yet another patch from the PGO-LTO diff, so use the new one for Firefox 110 and the .mozconfigs from Firefox 105.
