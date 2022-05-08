Firefox 100 on POWER

You know, it's not been a great weekend. Between striking out on some classic hardware projects, leaving printed circuit board corpses in my living room like some alternative universe fusion of William Gibson and Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the yard sprinkler valves has decided it will constantly water the hedge (a couple hundred bucks to fix) and I managed to re-injure my calf muscle sprinting to try to get a phone call (it went pop, I yelped and they hung up anyway). But Firefox is now at version 100 , so there's that. Besides the pretty version window when you start it up, it has captions on picture-in-picture and various performance improvements.

Fx100 also broke our PGO-LTO gcc patches again; mach now needs to be patched to ignore how gcc captures profiling information or it will refuse to start a PGO build. This is rolled into the ensemble PGO-LTO patch, which works with the same .mozconfig s from FIrefox 95.

Between everything that's been going on and other projects I've wanted to pay attention to I don't think we're going to make the Fx102 ESR window for the POWER9 JIT. I'll still offer patches for 102ESR; you'll just have to apply them like you do for Firefox 91ESR. Meanwhile, I'll keep trying to get the last major bugs out as I have time, inclination and energy, but although I know people want this really badly, we need more eyes on the code than just me.