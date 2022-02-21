Brief status update on the POWER9 JavaScript JIT
% obj/dist/bin/js --baseline-eager --ion-offthread-compile=off --regexp-warmup-threshold=0 -e 'var i,j=0;for(i=0;i<100;i++){j+=j+i;}print(j)'
1.2676506002282294e+30
% obj/dist/bin/js --ion-eager --ion-offthread-compile=off --regexp-warmup-threshold=0 -e 'var i,j=0;for(i=0;i<100;i++){j+=j+i;}print(j)'
1.2676506002282294e+30
1.2676506002282294e+30
% obj/dist/bin/js --ion-eager --ion-offthread-compile=off --regexp-warmup-threshold=0 -e 'var i,j=0;for(i=0;i<100;i++){j+=j+i;}print(j)'
1.2676506002282294e+30
Told you it was a productive holiday weekend. Onward to conquering the test suite.
