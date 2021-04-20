Labels
Firefox 88 on POWER


Firefox 88 is out. In addition to a bunch of new CSS properties, JavaScript is now supported in PDF files even within Firefox's own viewer, meaning there is no escape, and FTP is disabled, meaning you will need to use 78ESR (though you get two more weeks of ESR as a reprieve, since Firefox 89 has been delayed to allow UI code to further settle). I've long pondered doing a generic "cURL extension" that would reenable all sorts of protocols through a shim to either curl or libcurl; maybe it's time for it.

Fortunately Fx88 builds uneventually as usual on OpenPOWER, though our PGO-LTO patches (apply to the tree with patch -p1) required a slight tweak to nsTerminator.cpp. Debug and optimized .mozconfigs are unchanged.

Also, an early milestone in the Firefox JavaScript JIT for OpenPOWER: Justin Hibbits merged my earlier jitpower work to a later tree (right now based on Firefox 86) and filled in the gaps with code from TenFourFox, and after some polishing up I did over the weekend, a JIT-enabled JavaScript shell now compiles on Fedora ppc64le. However, it immediately asserts due to probably some missing defintions for register sets, and I'm sure there are many other assertions and lurking bugs to be fixed, but this is much further along than before. The fork is on Github for others who wish to contribute; I will probably decommission the old jitpower project soon since it is now superfluous. More to come.

