Firefox 88 on POWER
Fortunately Fx88 builds uneventually as usual on OpenPOWER, though our PGO-LTO patches (apply to the tree with patch -p1) required a slight tweak to nsTerminator.cpp. Debug and optimized .mozconfigs are unchanged.
Also, an early milestone in the Firefox JavaScript JIT for OpenPOWER: Justin Hibbits merged my earlier jitpower work to a later tree (right now based on Firefox 86) and filled in the gaps with code from TenFourFox, and after some polishing up I did over the weekend, a JIT-enabled JavaScript shell now compiles on Fedora ppc64le. However, it immediately asserts due to probably some missing defintions for register sets, and I'm sure there are many other assertions and lurking bugs to be fixed, but this is much further along than before. The fork is on Github for others who wish to contribute; I will probably decommission the old jitpower project soon since it is now superfluous. More to come.
Comments
Post a Comment
Comments are subject to moderation. Be nice.