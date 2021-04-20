Firefox 88 on POWER

cURL

Firefox 88 is out . In addition to a bunch of new CSS properties , JavaScript is now supported in PDF files even within Firefox's own viewer, meaning there is no escape, and FTP is disabled, meaning you will need to use 78ESR (though you get two more weeks of ESR as a reprieve, since Firefox 89 has been delayed to allow UI code to further settle). I've long pondered doing a generic "extension" that would reenable all sorts of protocols through a shim to eitheror; maybe it's time for it.

Fortunately Fx88 builds uneventually as usual on OpenPOWER, though our PGO-LTO patches (apply to the tree with patch -p1 ) required a slight tweak to nsTerminator.cpp . Debug and optimized .mozconfig s are unchanged.