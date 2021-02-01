Followup on Firefox 85 for POWER: new low-level fix

Talospace is a blog and news site primarily focusing on OpenPOWER and the Raptor Talos series of computers along with modern Power ISA and historical PowerPC topics generally. Talospace is sponsored by Floodgap Systems

All articles remain the intellectual property of the original authors, and are distributable under Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0. Comments posted on articles are subject to moderation, and may be removed if spammy, unsolicited commercial advertising or otherwise abusive to authors or community members, in the administration's sole judgment.

Interested in writing for Talospace? Here's our author guidelines.

Talospace collects no personally identifiable information from its members itself. Advertising proceeds are strictly used to support the domain name and other costs of hosting Floodgap resources.

OpenPOWER™ is a trademark of the OpenPOWER Foundation. Talos™, Blackbird™ and Condor™ are trademarks of Raptor Computing Systems LLC. Neither Raptor CS LLC nor the OpenPOWER Foundation has any corporate connection to this blog nor endorses or supports it.