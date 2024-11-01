Updated Baseline JIT OpenPOWER patches for Firefox 128ESR
I updated the Baseline JIT patches to apply against Firefox 128ESR, though if you use the Mercurial rebase extension (and you should), it will rebase automatically and only one file had to be merged — which it did for me also. Nevertheless, everything is up to date against tip again, and this patchset works fine for both Firefox and Thunderbird. I kept the fix for bug 1912623 because I think Mozilla's fix in bug 1909204 is wrong (or at least suboptimal) and this is faster on systems without working Wasm. Speaking of, I need to get back into porting rr to ppc64le so I can solve those startup crashes.
