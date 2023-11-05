Firefox 119 and the next ppc64le JITeration

ppc64le

Although I've been a bit preoccupied lately with a new $DAYJOB which has required me to be remote, let's not bury the (larger) lede: the first iteration of the Firefox/SpiderMonkeyJIT is being evaluated by Mozilla to determine if the changes are acceptable. Please don't spam the Bugzilla entry with drive-by comments, but if you'd like to observe its progress, you can follow along in bug 1860412

That doesn't mean, of course, that you can't try it yourself. The current JIT state for 115ESR now supports baseline Wasm as well as full optimizing Ion compilation for regular JS, and passes the complete test suite on Linux. It does not yet support POWER8, nor the optimizing Wasm compiler, so some applications will not run as well as they should (and obnoxiously asm.js code is not JITted at all in this configuration because it relies on the optimizing Wasm compiler, despite the fact it's regular JavaScript — for TenFourFox, which didn't support Wasm otherwise, I hacked JavaScript to simply compile asm.js with regular Ion). However, I do intend to add support for optimized Wasm and later POWER8, and with that said, the testers I've been seeding this with see good improvements for the vast majority of sites and no additional reproducible crashes so far.

If you'd like to give it a shot as well, then apply the new patches numerically and build as we did for Firefox 115, using the .mozconfig s from Firefox 105. For your convenience the JIT patch set already includes the PGO-LTO and WebRTC fixes for that version. If you don't want to roll your own browser (though I highly recommend it), then Dan Horák has you covered with a copr build for Fedora users. However, I don't intend to backport POWER8 or optimizing Wasm support to 115ESR; future work will be done on trunk, assuming Mozilla is fine with the existing changes. Do not post bugs with the ESR JIT to bug 1860412.