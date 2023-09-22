Labels
Progress on the Firefox ppc64le JIT


A picture is worth a thousand Wasm opcodes. This is further along than we've gotten on earlier drafts. More soon.
Comments

  1. AnonymousSeptember 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM

    amazing, keep up the good work

  2. AnonymousSeptember 24, 2023 at 12:15 AM

    Absolutely great!
    Poor JS performance is more and more of a hindrance for proper desktop use, looking forward to a JIT-enabled FF!

  3. HasturtiumSeptember 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM

    Glorious. I can live without Electron and Chrome can go to hell, but as Anonymous #2 said, lack of performant Javascript is a bummer. Thank you, endlessly, for your hard work on the platform.

  4. Niccolò BelliSeptember 26, 2023 at 8:26 AM

    A-W-E-S-O-M-E!!!!

  5. AnonymousOctober 2, 2023 at 8:32 AM

    https://youtu.be/Tj4Q-m_WEh0?feature=shared&t=230
    Toshaan Bharvani: How to run FreeBSD on POWER from the just released EuroBSDCon2023 leaked that "Raptor will announce a Power 10 system soon" at the 3:50 mark

    Replies
    1. AnonymousOctober 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM

      What?? Too good to be true. Must watch. Thanks for the hint

    2. AnonymousOctober 3, 2023 at 4:11 AM

      I hope it's true and that it is a fully free System, but at this Point, I personally would also buy a "semi free" System.

    3. AnonymousOctober 3, 2023 at 4:16 AM

      Also note the 41:27 mark mentioned by a comment in the video, where the Speaker talks about the OMI.

