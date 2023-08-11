Firefox 116 on POWER
Firefox 116 is out with user interface improvements (notably a sidebar switcher), faster HTTP/2 uploads, and some initial UI rework for changes to how recently closed tabs are handled. On the developer side, the Audio Output Devices API lets you redirect browser audio output to a permitted device without having to change it globally, plus directional attributes for certain HTML form elements for those of you using a right-to-left language system.
This release needs new patches. First, for the long-playing bug 1775202, either put --disable-webrtc in your .mozconfig if you don't need WebRTC, or tweak third_party/libwebrtc/moz.build with this updated patch. The browser otherwise builds and works with an updated PGO-LTO patch and the .mozconfigs from Firefox 105.
Comments
Post a Comment
Comments are subject to moderation. Be nice.