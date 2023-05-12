Firefox 113 on POWER
Yes, I skipped a version, sosumi. I'm running a little low on development space on the NVMe drive, but still managed to squeeze in Firefox 113 which introduces enhanced video Picture-in-Picture, more secure private windows and password generation, support for AVIS images, debugger improvements and additional CSS and API features. As usual you'll need to deal with bug 1775202 either with this patch — but without the line containing desktop_capture/desktop_capture_gn, since that's long gone — or put --disable-webrtc in your .mozconfig if you don't need WebRTC. The browser otherwise builds and works with the PGO-LTO patch for Firefox 110 and the .mozconfigs from Firefox 105.
