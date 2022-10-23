Firefox 106 on POWER
Firefox 106 is out, with PDF editing, the "Firefox View" feature for finding previous content on both your own desktop and any Firefox Sync-connected devices, and a big update to WebRTC. Of course, that only happens if you build with WebRTC on, and if you do you'll still need Dan Horák's patch from bug 1775202 or the browser won't link on 64-bit Power ISA (alternatively put --disable-webrtc in your .mozconfig if you don't need WebRTC). Otherwise the build works with the .mozconfigs from Firefox 105 and the PGO-LTO patch from Firefox 101.
If it goes on like this, FF will end up as a nightmarish imitation of the operating system. In a few words, the next versions of FF are more (resource consumption), slower (in performance), less convenient (fashion is more important than user habits)....ReplyDelete
Any chance to get your JIT patchset mainlined by the end of the year? Chromium is going to drop Manifest v2 in January so it's getting more and more urgent to get an alternative browser up to speed.ReplyDelete
Probably not, unfortunately. $DAYJOB has been interfering with my ability to do more work on this and I've been trying to do more work on stuff that actually pays since we're a little financially strapped trying to save for a possible move. Moreover I still don't know why the Wasm stuff passes tests but fails real-world sites. I need someone else helping out here to look at it. Even TenFourFox's JIT had contributors.Delete
I'm sorry, I would love to but I lack the skills. Thanks for your work :)Delete