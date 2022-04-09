Firefox 99 on POWER

ppc64le

Firefox 99 is out . The major change here is that the Linux sandbox has been strengthened to eliminate direct access to X11 (which is important because many of us do not live in the Wayland Wasteland ). Note that the sandbox apparently doesn't work currently on; this is something I intend to look at later when I'm done with the JIT unless someone™ gets to it first.

Unfortunately, Fx99 does not build from source on ppc64 or ppc64le and I was too busy on the JIT to do my usual smoke tests early. The offender is bug 1758610 but the patches do not apply cleanly to 99, so I have provided a consolidated diff for your convenience. You will also need a tweaked PGO-LTO patch; with those applied the .mozconfig s from Firefox 95 will work.

All three stages of the JIT (Baseline Interpreter, Baseline Compiler and Ion, as well as Wasm) now function and pass tests on POWER9 except for a couple depending on memory layout oddities; that last unexpected test failure took me almost a week and a half to find. (TenFourFox users will be happy because a couple of these bugs exist in TenFourFox and I'll generate patches to fix them there for source builders.) However, it isn't shippable because when I built a browser with it there were regressions compared to Baseline Compiler alone (Google Maps fonts look fuzzier in Ion, the asm.js DOSBOX dies with a weird out of range error, etc.). The shippable state is that Ion should be a strict superset of Baseline Compiler: it may not make everything work, but anything that worked in Baseline Compiler should also work with Ion enabled, just faster. These problems don't seem to have coverage in the test suite. You can build the browser and try it for yourself from the new branch, but make sure that you set the Ion options in about:config back to true . Keep in mind that this is 97.0a1, so it has some unrelated bugs, and you shouldn't use it with your current Firefox profile.