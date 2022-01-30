Next JIT branch up
There hasn't been a lot of activity on Talospace because I've been busy on other OpenPOWER stuff. The POWER9 Firefox JIT has been transplanted to Firefox 97 (on a new branch) and compiles, links and basically runs (in the previous non-Ion configuration). Once the test suite is passing again, it's time to work on the final optimizing compiler stage hopefully in time to make Firefox 102 and the next ESR. You can help.
